'The Virus Knows No Caste, Creed Or Religion': Sadhguru Urges All To Not Create Divisions

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Thursday encouraged people to use social media wisely and not propagate ideas that hold any particular community responsible for the spread of COVID-19. In a video message shared on Twitter, Sadhguru said that the virus knows no religion, caste or creed and urged people not to create divisions among the society at such critical times. He called everyone to stand united in the nation's fight against the pandemic.

"Please do not use social media irresponsibly. Do not propagate ideas that a particular religion is basis of the spread of COVID-19. When there is a serious problem in front of us, please do not create divisions in the society and further the problem. Let's become a part of the solution, please do not become a part of the problem," Sadhuguru said in a video message on Twitter.

He further urged people to act responsibly and consciously.

Here is Sadhguru's message to the people over COVID-19 crisis:

The virus knows no caste, creed or religion. Let us not compound our problems by creating divisions in society on the basis of religion. Every citizen must commit to ensure the spread of the virus is limited. Let us unite to #BeatTheVirus. -Sg pic.twitter.com/8acXVkzrhl — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 2, 2020

PM Modi's appeal to spiritual leaders

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people of all faiths and backgrounds to unite to fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 1,900 people in India and claimed at least 50 lives. PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers over video conferencing to discuss measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In order to preserve our faith, our community and our ideology, we have to defeat Coronavirus first. Today, the need is for people of all faiths and ideologies to unite and defeat Coronavirus. I appeal to you all to call a meeting of your state's spiritual leaders of all faiths and notable influencers and ask them to lead the fight against Coronavirus by supporting their followers. There should be such meetings among spiritual leaders in the state, district, taluka and even block level," PM Modi remarked during his interaction.

