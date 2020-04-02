PM Modi Urges Spiritual Leaders To Mobilise People Of All Faiths To Fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked people of all faiths and backgrounds to unite to fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 1,800 people in India and claimed at least 50 lives. PM Modi interacted with several Chief Ministers over video conferencing to discuss measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In order to preserve our faith, our community and our ideology, we have to defeat Coronavirus first. Today, the need is for people of all faiths and ideologies to unite and defeat Coronavirus. I appeal to you all to call a meeting of your state's spiritual leaders of all faiths and notable influencers and ask them to lead the fight against Coronavirus by supporting their followers. There should be such meetings among spiritual leaders in the state, district, taluka and even block level," PM Modi remarked during his interaction.

WATCH: PM Modi Videoconferences With State CMs On Coronavirus Situation As Count Rises

READ | 'Exemplary & Inspiring Gesture': PM Modi Thanks SC Judges For PM-CARES Fund Contribution

Discussion on COVID-19

PM Modi is believed to have addressed the migrant labour situation and the crisis surrounding the same among other important issues and steps taken by the state governments to tackle the pandemic. PM Modi also raised the issue of tracing and testing those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah was also part of the video conference, which comes on Day 9 of India's 21-day Coronavirus curfew, and at a time when the country has witnessed its largest jump in the number of cases, currently standing just under 2000 cases and with 50 people succumbing to the deadly virus.

READ | 'PM Modi Has Assured Supply Of Medical Gears Amid Shortage': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

READ | 'Foreign-based Individuals, Organizations Can Donate To PM CARES': Govt Sources