Sadhguru’s Painting Auctioned For Rs 4.14 Crore; Proceeds Towards Isha’s Covid Relief Ops

An abstract painting made by renowned yogi and mystic Sadhguru has fetched Rs 4.14 crore on auction. The painting, titled ‘To Live Totally!’, is on a 5 x 5 ft canvas and the proceeds will fund the Isha Foundation’s Covid pandemic relief efforts in rural Tamil Nadu.

Sadhguru had recently announced in a Satsang that “whoever donates the maximum amount for the '#BeattheVirus fund' will get the painting,” adding that “smaller copies of the painting” will also be available for buyers. #BeattheVirus is Isha’s on-ground campaign to prevent the pandemic from entering the villages of Thondamuthur block which has over 2 lakh residents.

Sadhguru with the painting

READ | UN Chief: World Should Follow South Korea On COVID-19 Fight

READ | COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 35k Mark With 1147 Deaths; Recoveries Increase To 8889

Isha Foundation in a press release has said that every day, a task force of nearly 700 Isha volunteers delivers freshly-cooked meals prepared in decentralized kitchens along with immunity booster drink to the villages.

"Besides daily nourishment, volunteers are supporting administration efforts in awareness generation, supply of essentials, and equipping frontline workers and first responders with protective equipment. A standby isolation ward has been set up by the local administration in the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Center (PHC). Isha is supporting the ward with medical infrastructure and other essentials," the release said.

READ | Greta Thunberg Donates $100,000 To UNICEF COVID-19 Pandemic Fund For Vulnerable Children

READ | PM Modi Chairs Meet To Discuss Reforms In Mines And Coal Sectors Hit By COVID-19

Isha’s pandemic relief activities are primarily focused on preventing starvation in the community. The pandemic has paralyzed rural economies and left hundreds of thousands in rural India without a livelihood. A majority of the rural population are daily wagers, who have been the hardest hit with the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Though the government and the administrations are doing much to reach out to the poorest of the poor in society, still many shall fall through the cracks. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure nobody goes into starvation mode,” said Sadhguru.