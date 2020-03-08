'Salute Spirit Of Nari Shakti' Says PM Modi, Hands Over His Social Media On Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he is logging out of his social media accounts and handing them over to 'seven women achievers' who will 'share their life's journeys' through the accounts.

On Monday, March 2, PM Modi had left social media users wondering after he states that he was thinking about giving up his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts in a week's time. He did not elaborate on the reason behind doing so.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit and accomplishment of 'Nari Shakti' and further hailed their struggles and aspirations

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

Amit Shah extends Women's Day wishes

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes as he bowed to women's strength and credited them for nurturing the society.

Greetings on International Women’s Day.



I bow to the Naari-Shakti who have time and again played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society. Women have always been the torch bearers of our lives, their selflessness and sacrifices in any role cannot be put in words. pic.twitter.com/1ahzlcktu4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2020

