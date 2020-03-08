The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Salute Spirit Of Nari Shakti' Says PM Modi, Hands Over His Social Media On Women's Day

General News

PM Modi on Sunday said he would log out of his social media accounts and give them to "seven women achievers" who will "share their life's journeys"

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he is logging out of his social media accounts and handing them over to 'seven women achievers' who will 'share their life's journeys' through the accounts. 

On Monday, March 2, PM Modi had left social media users wondering after he states that he was thinking about giving up his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts in a week's time. He did not elaborate on the reason behind doing so.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit and accomplishment of 'Nari Shakti' and further hailed their struggles and aspirations 

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

READ: India Women vs Australia Women T20 World Cup final toss stats and match timings

READ: Duchess of Sussex visits school to mark International Women's Day

Amit Shah extends Women's Day wishes 

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes as he bowed to women's strength and credited them for nurturing the society. 

READ: 'Society still looks at working women with a bias', says Union minister Smriti Irani

READ: US Soccer Federation offers women same pay as men for matches it controls

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
T20 World Cup
BABITA PHOGAT WISHES TEAM INDIA
Nirbhaya case
MUKESH SINGH'S PLEA
Piyush Goyal
PIYUSH GOYAL ON INDIA-US TRADE DEAL
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON EVE OF WOMEN'S DAY
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV