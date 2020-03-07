India Women Vs Australia Women T20 World Cup Final Toss Stats And Match Timings

India Women team will play against Australia Women team in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The India Women vs Australia Women Women's T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Here are some India Women vs Australia Women live match details. These include the India Women vs Australia Women toss stats and what time is India Women vs Australia Women final.

Women's T20 World Cup: What time is India Women vs Australia Women final?

Women's T20 World Cup final venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

India Women vs Australia Women live match date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

India Women vs Australia Women live match time: 12.30 PM IST

Women's T20 World Cup: India Women vs Australia Women Toss Stats

WATCH📽️: Just 1⃣ step away from creating history 🇮🇳🙌



As we take on Australia in the #T20WorldCup final tomorrow, here’s a look at the top moments from #TeamIndia’s journey to the final 👇 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 7, 2020

India Women led by Harmanpreet Kaur have lost the toss on all occasions in their last five T20 international games. However, India won four of these five matches. The four victories were registered in the on-going Women’s T20 World Cup group stage games. Australia have won the toss twice this competition while losing on three occasions. In their first game against India, Australia won the toss and decided to field first, but were subsequently defeated. However, they went on to win the next four games to reach the finals.

Women's T20 World Cup: India Women vs Australia Women toss details

The toss for the final between India and Australia will take place at 12 PM IST. While the match will commence on 12.30 PM. The first innings will conclude by 2 PM, followed by a 20-minute break. The second innings will then commence at 2.20 PM.

Women's T20 World Cup: India Women vs Australia Women squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland

