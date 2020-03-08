'Society Still Looks At Working Women With A Bias', Says Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday spoke at the National Conference on Women in Police and CAPFs organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Smriti Irani expressed her happiness on being invited as the Chief Guest, as she shared her dream of wearing a uniform and was extremely delighted to present her speech in front of so many uniformed women. The minister at the event stressed the need to train more female forensic investigators and cybercrime experts. According to a press statement released by the BPR&D, the minister advised the organisation to make a standard operating procedure for “One Stop Centre for Women”.

Smriti Irani on eve of women's day

The minister also emphasized the need for coordination among the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Child Welfare Committees (CWC), NGOs and other stakeholders of the Criminal Justice System, so that once a criminal is punished, he is not able to take advantage of the provisions of law to delay the execution of punishment. Smriti Irani advised that counselling at the time of recruitment of women in the forces would make them better prepared for their career. The minister regretted that the society still looks at working women with bias and holds the performance of men to be the only benchmark for success.

As per the press release, Shri VSK Kaumudi, Director General, BPR&D, welcomed Smriti Irani and flagged certain important issues related to women in Police, like workplace harassment besides cybercrime. Kaumudi also talked about the unique challenges that the woman officers face at the operational level in hard postings.

To commemorate the event, the Hon’ble Minister released a hand-out, "BPR&D Mirror-Gender Bender". Shri SK Dhyani, Deputy Inspector General (Res), BPR&D, proposed the Vote of Thanks on behalf of the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

