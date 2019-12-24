The Debate
Samajwadi Party Raises Question Over Presence Of LIU Personnel At Akhilesh Yadav's Presser

General News

Samajwadi Party on Tuesday took to their official Twitter handle and slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for sending an LIU personnel to an SP event

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath to explain the presence of local intelligence unit (LIU) personnel in the press conference of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday questioned the Yogi government on the same through a tweet. The tweet  in Hindi by the Samajwadi Party which roughly translates to, "On whose instruction was the LIU personnel sent for the press conference of National President held in Samajwadi Party office on Sunday?"

READ | SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

'Presence of a LIU personnel at press conference is a serious matter'-Pawan Pandey 

Samajwadi Party's senior leader Pawan Pandey also called the presence of the LIU personnel at a party event to be a serious matter. In his statement given to a news agency, he said, "This indicates that the state government is afraid of SP which is the main opposition party in the state. We want to tell the government that snooping on our leaders will not deter us from raising issues related to the common man."

Earlier on Sunday, the SP Chief had convened a press conference at the Samajwadi Party office during which he slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged crackdown on protesters who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He also accused the state government of allegedly targetting innocent people and called CAA to be an attempt to divert attention from other important and concern worthy issues like economic slowdown and unemployment. It was during this press conference that the party leaders spotted an LIU personnel sitting among the group of journalists.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks to clarify stance on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

READ | Jharkhand Polls: Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at BJP, warns of repeat in UP, Bihar, & WB

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
