Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Jibe At PM Modi, Asks To Clarify Stance On 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Amid the uproar over CAA, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Yadav questioned PM Modi asking about the age-old saying in Sanskrit 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which stands for 'The world is one family'. PM Modi had once said that this tradition of carrying everybody along gives India an identity different from all other countries.

In his tweet, Yadav said, "Prime Minister should also clarify what will happen to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam?"

प्रधान जी इसका भी स्पष्टीकरण कर दें कि वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम् का क्या होगा? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 22, 2019

In another tweet, Yadav spoke about the implementation of CAA and NRC in the country. He said that the Act has destroyed the right to equality enshrined in India's constitution.

The CAA has destroyed the right to equality enshrined in our constitution.



NRC will effect the migrant poor, tribals and even our Holy men who wander everywhere without any worldly belongings. We should learn meaning of religion from them and not from those who lust for power. pic.twitter.com/Ly3HTltS0w — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 22, 2019

CAA against India's ethos

Earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav had slammed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said the law is aimed to reap political benefits for the BJP. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the party will continue to oppose the CAA as it is discriminatory in nature. Samajwadi Party leaders led a protest outside the UP Assembly against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party fully opposes the Act. The BJP is undermining the Constitution by doing discrimination. Our party had stated its stand in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and is against this dark law. Our Constitution does not allow discrimination... the BJP is doing this discrimination to cling on to power. They just brought this Act for political benefits. The greatness of this country is that we have given respect and place to people of every faith and background... The BJP is purposely trying to create a rift between communities and destroy the brotherhood among citizens." said Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Protest against CAA

Political parties, organizations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last few days. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

