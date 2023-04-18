Same-sex Marriage: SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Legal Recognition Of Gay Marriage | Key Points

Starting from Tuesday, a five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to hear a bunch of pleas that aim to legalise same-sex marriage in India. Notably, the outcome of the hearing has the potential to impact the entire country, as it concerns a topic on which there are differing opinions among both the general public and political parties. Here are some key points regarding the same-sex plea in SC.

Same-sex plea in Supreme Court: Key points