Sanjay Raut Takes A Dig At Fadnavis After Oath-taking Ceremony, Here's What He Says

Soon after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the new Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being elected as leader of the opposition party in the state. Raut took to Twitter to express his displeasure. He said, "Heartiest congratulations to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who claimed that there will be no opposition in Maharashtra, on being elected as the opposition party leader."

महाराष्ट्र में विरोधी पक्ष ही नहीं रहेगा, यह दावा करने वाले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को विरोधी दल नेता चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई...! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2019

Uddhav Thackeray's oath as CM

Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were, on Thursday evening, sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra and created history by becoming the first person in his family to hold the post. Surprisingly, Fadnavis was among the other dignitaries who were present at the oath-taking ceremony of Thackeray.

READ | Congress meeting underway, Satav says decision on Maharashtra Government expected

Political Twists

In fast-moving political developments on Tuesday, Fadnavis and Pawar had submitted their resignations as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra ahead of the floor test ordered by the Supreme court. During what came as a surprise to everyone, they were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning. Before submitting his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis held a press conference to announce that he did not have the requisite number of MLAs to prove a majority in the 288-member Assembly. Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation paved the way for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to stake claim to form the next government with Uddhav Thackeray at its helm.

READ | Poonam Mahajan scoffs at Uddhav Thackeray, congratulates him on becoming the CM

Maharashtra saw the face of a stable government after over a month of ongoing political chaos in the state. Amidst the unstale political scenario, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena held talks for the formation of a non-BJP government in the State where the President's rule was imposed. The talks were held after it was established that the Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing. However, due to Congress not being able to reach a decision about entering into an alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena, no conclusion about the government formation could be reached by the parties. This caused a lot of political drama in Maharashtra in the recent past.

READ | Riteish Deshmukh shares best wishes for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya

READ | "What's the meaning of Secular?" fires back Maha CM Uddhav asked on Cong-Sena-NCP's CMP

(With ANI Inputs)