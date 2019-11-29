Riteish Deshmukh Shares Best Wishes For Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray And Son Aaditya

Riteish Deshmukh, son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, took to his Twitter account and posted congratulatory wishes for Uddhav Thackeray on the latter being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. The Bollywood actor also posted good wishes for Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray on being the first elected MLA from the Thackeray clan. Riteish Deshmukh also posted pictures of the father-son duo along with his message in the post.

Take a look at his posts:

Many Congratulations to Shri #UddhavThackeray ji for being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/yaOYcnHfkU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 28, 2019

Many Congratulations to you too my friend @AUThackeray I wish you my best. pic.twitter.com/ubhOeHYn5z — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 28, 2019

Historic oath-taking ceremony

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park on Thursday in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Along with him, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also graced the ceremony. Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' post-poll alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress on Tuesday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including the Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray who won the state elections as a representative from the Worli constituency. Devendra Fadnavis, who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government, was also sworn in as an MLA.