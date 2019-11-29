Poonam Mahajan Scoffs At Uddhav Thackeray, Congratulates Him On Becoming The CM

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan on Thursday, while taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray and the coalition government in Maharashtra taunted, saying she would like to see how far their 3-wheeler cart will go. She, while congratulating Thackeray for taking oath as the Maharashtra CM, said "Congratulations to Uddhavji on becoming Maharashtra CM. We will see how far their 3-wheeler cart will go. Only Sharad Pawarji is keeping this unnatural alliance together, Congress does not even have 10 per cent say in the government. They are just watching over from Delhi."

'Unnatural alliance'

She further called the alliance unnatural and said that as such it would be very difficult for them to find a common thought. "Let them first have a common ideology before they can form a common minimum program. The Shiv Sena has worked with us for many years, we will see how many common thoughts can the three parties have," Mahajan said. She also expressed hope of Shiv Sena returning to the fold of BJP in the future. She said, "We were working under a common ideology but now they have become 'secular', I think they will come back to their natural ideology."

Uddhav thackeray's oath-taking ceremony

On a related note, Thackeray after over a month's chaos in the political arena took over as chief minister. Apart from Thackeray, six leaders -- two each from Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government. They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut, NCP's Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers. From Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers. Uddhav created history by becoming the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

(With ANI Inputs)