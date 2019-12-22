Sanjay Raut Tweets Cryptic Phrase To Corner Centre Amid Sena's Unclear Stand On CAA

Tweets with calibrated, veiled and cryptic messages meant to take down political opponents have come as a regular from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Amid ceaseless unrest across India over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Raut in a veiled message seems to have targeted the Central government over the new legislation. In a Sunday morning tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra posted a phrase in Hindi that read, "Everyone's blood is mixed with the soil here. India is not anyone's inherent property."

Clear intentions

Last week, amid the Savarkar row and Shiv Sena's stand on CAA, Sanjay Raut had posted yet another cryptic tweet taking a jibe at BJP. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Raut said that his intention and stand are clear and that is why people are always against him. This seemed to be a dig at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders who have been slamming the Sena for allegedly compromising with its ideology for the sake of power.

In his tweet, Raut said, "My intentions are always clear, so people are often against me..."

इरादे हमेशा मेरे साफ होते हैं, इसलिये लोग अक्सर मेरे खिलाफ होते हैं.." — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 17, 2019

Anti-CAA agitation

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The protests initially began as peaceful mass agitation in Assam after the law as a bill was introduced in Parliament. However, it took a violent turn after the Parliament passed it and the CAB received Presidential assent. Since December 11, over a dozen people have been reported dead in clashes between protesters and police force across India, the highest toll coming from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Protests were also held in various parts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, where thousands thronged to the streets demanding a rollback of the law.

