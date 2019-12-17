Sanjay Raut Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Savarkar Row And Shiv Sena's Stance On CAA

Amid the ongoing Savarkar row and Shiv Sena's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday posted yet another cryptic tweet taking a jibe at BJP. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Raut said that his intention and stand are clear and that is why people are always against him. This seems to be a dig at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders who have been slamming the Sena for allegedly compromising with its ideology for the sake of power.

In his tweet, Raut said, "My intentions are always clear, so people are often against me..."

इरादे हमेशा मेरे साफ होते हैं, इसलिये लोग अक्सर मेरे खिलाफ होते हैं.." — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 17, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's remark

Earlier, addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital on Saturday, Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remark mentioning Savarkar, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Saturday in a tweet said there could not be any "compromise" about reverence for the Hindutva ideologue. In a tweet, the Shiv Sena leader also said, "Veer Savarkar is the god of not only Maharashtra but the country. The name Savarkar is a nation of pride and pride. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar sacrificed his life for independence. Every such god should be honoured. There are no compromises. Jai Hind."

विर सावरकर हे महाराष्ट्राचेच नव्हे तर देशाचे दैवत आहे.

सावरकर नावात राष्ट्राभिमान आणि स्वाभिमान आहे. नेहरू ,गांधी यांच्या प्रमाणेच सावरकर यांनी स्वातंत्र्यासाठी जीवनाचा होम केला. अशा प्रत्येक दैवताचा सन्मान करायला हवा.इथे तडजोड नाहीत.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

Shiv Sena attacks BJP over CAA

The Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP which had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha last week, accused the NDA government of stifling voices of people.

"The BJP has the habit of imposing decisions on people of the country like it had imposed demonetisation, GST and other decisions on them," Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande told PTI over the phone.

She alleged it was the BJP's style of functioning that it does not answer the questions people raise and added Sena's queries in connection with the CAB, too, were not answered.

"They are stifling voices. They muzzled voices during Aarey protest (in Mumbai) too...the protests are on across the country now (over CAA). It is their style of functioning they do not take people into confidence," Kayande added. Kayande was referring to the protests by citizens and environmentalists against cutting of trees for a Metro crashed in Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

