Amid Row On Sena's Stance, Sanjay Raut Takes Indirect Dig At Political Rivals In A Tweet

On Monday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut posted yet another cryptic tweet amid the ongoing row over his party’s position on Veer Savarkar and the Citizenship Amendment Bill. He wrote, “What is the fun of being famous among friends? The fun is when you are being discussed in the gathering of the enemies.” This seems to be a dig at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders who have been slamming the Sena for allegedly compromising with its ideology for the sake of power. While the Sena voted for the CAB in Lok Sabha, it walked out before the commencement of the voting process in the Upper House of the Parliament. The party has also been criticised for its relatively soft stance on Rahul Gandhi's comment on Savarkar.

Read: Sanjay Raut Posts A Cryptic Tweet, Amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's Varying Stance On The CAB

*दोस्तों में मशहूर हुए तो क्या मज़ा...*

*मज़ा तो तब है..*

*जब चर्चा दुश्मनों की महफ़िल में हो..!* — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 16, 2019

Read: After CAB Flip-flop, Shiv Sena Walks Out Before RS Voting; Sanjay Raut Says 'no Point'

'Sena made its stance about Savarkar very clear'

Addressing a press conference before the commencement of the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remained silent on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar. He stated that the Sena had made its stance clear on Saturday. While acknowledging that his party had a different take on Sena, he stressed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was on one page.

Thackeray opined, “People with different ideologies have come together. To come together, we have evolved a Common Minimum Programme to run the government. As a party, our stance was different, is different and might continue to be different tomorrow. But as a government, we are on one page. Yesterday, the Shiv Sena made its stance about Savarkar very clear.”

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Maintains Silence On Savarkar; Harps On 'atmosphere Of Fear And Terror'

'No need for any compromise'

Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly remarked on Sunday, "But I am surprised at the reaction given by Shiv Sena that felt proud about Savarkar till now. Because we respect Gandhi and Nehru, so you will respect Savarkar? What kind of compromise is this? Gandhi and Nehru should be respected. But Savarkar must be respected at any cost. Savarkar was a patriot. There is no need for any compromise on that."

Read: "Rahul Gandhi Must Tender a Public Apology For Insulting Savarkar": Devendra Fadnavis