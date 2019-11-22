Goa Governor Malik To Write Letter Urging To Install Idols Of Kevat, Shabri In Ayodhya

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the trust which will be set up for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya should allow space for the installation of idols of the members of tribal and lower caste people at the temple, who helped Lord Ram in his journey to Sri Lanka. Addressing an event in Goa, Malik highlighted Lord Ram's journey and how he was helped by all Adivasis (tribals) and people from the lower castes.

"The whole country wants a big Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya. But I think there is no one who has asked for a space allotted for the people who helped Lord Ram in his journey. When Lord Ram was on his way to Sri Lanka, he was helped by all Adivasis (tribals) and people from the lower castes. I am yet to hear people demanding idols of Kevat and Shabri (who helped Lord Ram) in the Ram Darbar," Malik said.

"The day the trust is made I will write a letter to it urging them to install idols of the people who fought with him, on the side of truth. That is the true India," Malik added. Furthermore, Malik said that he was not afraid of any controversy on the topic as stated that the temple will neither be "complete nor grand" if the idols of Adivasi and lower caste people who helped Lord Ram in his endeavors were excluded.

Speaking after the inauguration of the second Tribal Students' Convention at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir in Ponda in south Goa, Malik urged the students to focus on their studies and sports and aim higher for the betterment of society. In his address, Malik also recalled the experiences of his colleagues who came from marginalised backgrounds. Malik said that the students should take inspiration from the lives of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

AIMPLB to file a review petition

Earlier on Sunday, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) rejected the Supreme Court's offer of alternate land of 5 acres to build a mosque stating that the offer will not heal the wounds caused to the community, in a press conference in Lucknow. Furthermore, the board issued a press release stating that while the alternate land was allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, it was rejecting the offer on behalf of the entire community at large. AIMPLB which had called upon on an emergency meeting announced that they will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

(With Inputs from ANI)