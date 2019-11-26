Cong Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Terms SC Mandate A Slap To The BJP-Ajit Pawar Alliance

Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision and called it to be a slap to the BJP-Ajit Pawar alliance. He also further accused the current Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of "hijacking the mandate".

Surjewala also took to his official Twitter handle and slammed the BJP Government, saying it was fraudulently founded.

Supreme Court’s decision is a slap on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar Govt, who had hijacked the ‘mandate’.



Those who sought to avoid the ‘floor test’ to rule by stealth & deception stand exposed.



A Govt founded on fraud has been defeated on #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/UBFvlfnMSJ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 26, 2019

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not commented on the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision.

Hotel politics

On Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP slammed the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs were holed up in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs were in JW Marriott, and NCP MLAs were in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

