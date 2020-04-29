Supreme Court Orders Centre To Provide PPE To Non-COVID Doctors And Healthcare Workers

As coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the daily lives of people, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to make available Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to non-COVID-19 doctors and healthcare workers as well. The order was passed on Monday, April 27 but the document was uploaded on the SC website later on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai, passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Dr Jerryl Banait.

PPE for non-COVID healthcare workers

The petitioner sought provision for PPE for health workers including doctors, nurses, ward boys, medical and para-medical professionals who are working in non-coronavirus treatment areas, keeping in view that the deadly infection could be contracted from asymptomatic patients as well.

The apex court in the its order said, “We direct the respondent, Union of India (UOI) to examine this issue and make necessary suggestions in the rational use of PPE guidelines so that these PPEs are provided to all health officials, who are working in non-COVID treatment areas”.

The court further added, “We find substance in the petitioner's suggestions that the non-COVID doctors and healthcare professionals should be given PPEs to treat those patients of non-COVID”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the Supreme Court had observed that doctors and medical staffs are the ‘first line of defence' in the country's fight against the pandemic. They also directed the Centre to ensure appropriate PPE is made available to healthcare workers treating the COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the court also took measure to ensure the safety and security of doctors and healthcare professionals by providing them police security.

