What Is The Take Of States On A Lockdown Extension?

On 27 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with State Chief Ministers to discuss the road ahead. In the fourth such conference since the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister is said to have discussed the economy and various strategies to move forward at the meeting.

READ: Karnataka Relaxes Lockdown Curbs In 'green' Districts, Permits Industrial Operations

State's action plan

With just 5 days to the end of Lockdown 2.0, here are some states which are considering extending the lockdown beyond 3 May.

MAHARASHTRA: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hinted at an extension of lockdown in Mumbai and Pune by at least 15 days as the state continues to account for the maximum number of cases in India with over 9318 cases.

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry CM V Narayanaswamy at the end of the video conference with the Prime Minister said that most CMs during the meeting backed an extension of the lockdown.

READ: PM Modi Lauds Delhi Police For Paying 'siren Tribute' To Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

ODISHA: Odisha has managed to ensure the COVID-19 cases in the state don’t cross the 100 mark and favoured extending the lockdown. The Odisha state Health Minister Naba Das called for an extension by one month, but a final decision has not been made.

MEGHALAYA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on 25 April said that the lockdown can only be lifted in a phase-wise manner. The Chief Minister of Meghalaya is believed to have reaffirmed this point during the interaction with the Prime Minister.

DELHI: On 26 April, Chairman of the Delhi Government's committee on combating COVID-19 warned that cases are likely to increase if the restrictions were eased and suggested lockdown extension.

UTTAR PRADESH: On 25 April, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a ban on public gatherings till 30 June and has not announced any relaxations so far.

READ: Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Naidu Pins Blame On CM Reddy For Surge In COVID-19 Cases In State

GOA: Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant on 25 April said, “We will request extending lockdown for more days after May 3 in our conference with PM Modi on April 27” despite being COVID free since 19 April.

TELANGANA: Telangana has extended the lockdown till 7 May.

KERALA: It was reported that the Chief Secretary of Kerala who represented the CM in the meet with PM Modi was not in favour of a blanket withdrawal of all restrictions and favoured extension of lockdown.

CHHATTISGARH: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reportedly demanded that states be allowed to decide which economic activities should be allowed.

JHARKHAND: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reportedly sought a relaxation of the interstate travel ban to ensure migrants and students reach home.

READ: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Identifies 15 Districts As 'high Case Load' Spots