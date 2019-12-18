SC Unit Of Congress Party Demands Rahul Gandhi To Take Charge As Congress President

The Supreme Court Unit of the Congress party's Legal, Human Rights and RTI Department has suggested that Rahul Gandhi should take over the charge as Congress President again.

The party's cell passed a resolution to "voice its strong opinion that Rahul Gandhi should be brought back as the president of Indian National Congress (INC)." The various units of the Congress party mentioned in their unit that the party faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of various factors but Rahul Gandhi.

"Though the parliamentary debacle was not of his doing but was due to myriad reasons. The Supreme Court unit feels that there is no other option for the party but to have Shri Rahul Gandhi back as President, sooner the better," the resolution read.

Rahul Gandhi served as chief of the Congress party from December 2017 but later quit from the post after his party faced a bad defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Post Rahul's resignation, Sonia Gandhi took over the party's control as its interim president.

Resolution Condemns CAA

The resolution formed by the various departments of the Congress also condemned the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, terming it as 'unconstitutional' and violative of Article 14, 21 and against the basic tenets of secularism.

The resolution further stated that "The Act is also contrary to various international conventions to which India is a signatory. The Act is sectarian and constitutionally immortal apart from being divisive and anti-pluralistic, in fact, a blatant and well-designed effort to destroy the secular fabric of our beloved country."

The resolution added that the cultural ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the whole world is a family) have been shattered with the act. The resolution comes amid major protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi had led a delegation of opposition parties to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and had sought his intervention against the legislation.

(With inputs from ANI)