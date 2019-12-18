Rahul Gandhi Meets South Korea PM, Discusses 'political And Economic Situation'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday posted about his visit to South Korea speaking about how this visit was held to discuss a 'wide number of issues' which also included the 'political and economic situation' of both countries. Rahul Gandhi's visit comes in the midst of the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political & economic situation in our respective countries. pic.twitter.com/0ILEg5j20Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2019

Rahul Gandhi visited Seoul as part of an official Congress delegation where he met the Prime Minister of Korea Lee Nak-yon to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two countries as well as share perspective on tackling challenges such as low-cost housing, environmental degradation as well as innovations across the fields of science and technology.

"Rahul Gandhi is visiting the Republic of Korea as a member of an official Congress Party delegation, that includes among others Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda," the Congress said in a statement.

What Rahul's visit entails

The Congress delegation had been invited to Korea by the Korean Foundation which is a non-profit public policy organization that also works in tandem with the Korean government. The Congress delegation which is currently in South Korea will also be visiting key corporates such as Hyundai and Samsung, government-industry bodies, university students, foreign policy experts and members of the National Assembly. "The Republic of Korea and India share a close, historic relationship going back many centuries. More recently, Korea has become a major trading partner with India," said Congress in a statement.

