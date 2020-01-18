School Reminds Parents 'low Marks Won't Take Away Their Kid's Talent'

As CBSE Board exams 2020 are set to start in a few days, the principal of International India School, Dammam released a letter for parents. An internet user took to Facebook to share the letter after which the principal gained applauds and approval from netizens. The user while appreciating the principal for his thoughtfulness uploaded the letter with a caption that read,

“Attention Parents! Are you really helping your kid to develop his talent! Hats off to International Indian School (Dammam) Principal for this great Message”

The letter which is now being shared on various social media platforms started with the greetings from school. It further talks about the anxiousness felt by parents and students and also explains how a child scoring top marks is great but someone scoring less isn't a cause of concern either.

The letter read, “The Board Exams of your children are to start soon. I know you are all really anxious for your child to do well. But, please do remember, amongst the students who will be sitting for the exams there is an artist, who doesn't need to understand Math”.

'It's just an exam'

Further, the letter also tells parents to assure their kids that they will be loved and not judged, irrespective of the result of the examination. In the end, the letter also urges parents to do this and see their kids 'conquer the world'.

The letter further states, “One exam or a low mark won't take away their dreams and talent. And please, do not think that doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world”.

The post shared on Facebook received comments applauding the principal. One internet user wrote, “Thanks to the principal. It's absolutely not only an important letter but an excellent message to all the parents”. Another user commented, “This is a great message to the parents. We have to own this message”. “Though all parents cannot come in terms but it is a fact what Principal outlined. No doubt 10th or 12th Marks are not going to decide what a child will be in future”, added another netizen.

