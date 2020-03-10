Anupam Kher shares cryptic tweet on #Politics without taking names amid MP drama

Citizens of the country were once hooked to State politics amid intense drama in Madhya Pradesh. Congress received a jolt with Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation, while Chief Minister Kamal Nath faces a tough task to keep his government intact. As the leaders became one of the most trending topics on social media, even stars from the film industry were hooked.

Anupam Kher shared a cryptic tweet amid the twists and turns in Madhya Pradesh. The veteran shared in Hindi a conversation, where he asks, “Have you started belonging to someone else?” And the other person laughs and responds, “Did I belong to you before?”

The veteran concluded the post with the hashtag #Politics.

Here's the post

The A Wednesday star’s tweet could be a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigning from the party. It is also being reported that the leader is set to join the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Scindia’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah was one of the reasons behind the speculation over him switching loyalties.

Scindia, who was miffed about being ignored for MP Congress Chief and Chief Minister’s post in favour of Kamal Nath, formally sent his resignation to party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday. The leader, who was a party member for 18 years taking up numerous roles, stated that he wanted to ‘move on’ and ‘reflect and realise’ the aspirations of his supporters, something he claimed was not possible with the Congress.

Meanwhile, 22 MPs from the Scindia camp tendered their resignation from Bengaluru resorts, where they’ve been holed up for a few days, while CM Nath failed to please the rebel camp despite dissolving the cabinet in a bid for a middle ground. Both Congress and BJP are now trying to shift their MLAs out of Bhopal to avoid more switching of sides.

Before Kher, Ranvir Shorey had trolled Congress with ‘BREAKING: Congress’ tweet referring to the tough battle the party faced, that promised even further damage, that could spill to other states like Rajasthan.

Hansal Mehta was among the other stars who took a dig at the party. He had expressed surprise at the leaders not recognising the ‘rot’ within. He added that the party will have to ‘die to be alive again.’

