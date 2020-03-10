As Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns, Ranvir Shorey Trolls Congress With 'breaking' News

In another intense drama in state politics, the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is staring at an uncertain future after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation. With twists and turns galore, the drama was also curiously followed by not just the citizens of the country, but also the celebrities from the film industry. Some of them envisaged a tough time for Congress.

Ranvir Shorey and Hansal Mehta were among those who had harsh words for the oldest party in the country. The former, who is known to attack Congress and its former President Rahul Gandhi, had just one word to express his feelings.

The Pyaar Ke Side Effects star shared the news like how media publications inform citizens of ‘breaking’ news. However, what followed after the ‘breaking’ was not news, but Congress.

BREAKING: Congress. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 10, 2020

Hansal Mehta, who had also previously attacked Rahul Gandhi, stated that it was ‘sad’ to see Congress leaders not recognising the ‘rot’ within. The National Award-winning filmmaker added that the party might have to ‘die to be alive again.’

Be that as it may it is sad to see Congressmen not recognising the rot within. I guess the Congress will have to die to be alive again. https://t.co/nvfOTfmVQB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 10, 2020

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress, the party he has been associated with for over 18 years, after tendering his resignation to interim President Sonia Gandhi. The leader stated that his decision was ‘drawing itself out’ over the past year, while adding that serving the people of his state and country was no longer possible for him within the party. He added that it was time to ‘move on’ as he wanted to ‘reflect and realise’ the aspirations of his supporters.

The resignation arrived after two days of intense drama. 22 MLAs said to be loyal to the Scindia camp, have tendered their resignation from Bengaluru resorts, where they have been stationed for the past few days.

CM Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet in a bid to placate the rebel camp. However, the decision did not work out.

As per sources, Scindia is expected to join the opposition BJP after meeting with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

