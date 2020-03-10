Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At Jyotiraditya Scindia Amid Speculations Of Him Joining BJP

As Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation on Tuesday morning and is expected to join the BJP, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the former Guna MP and his late father Madhavrao Scindia, who had also quit Congress in 1996 drawing similarities between the two. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh stated that Madhavrao Scindia had once called BJP 'deshdrohis' and what he would think of Jyotiraditya Scindia joining that 'gang'.

The father had once called the BJP 'Deshdrohis'. Wonder what he would be thinking of his son joining that gang... — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 10, 2020

Madhavrao then, Jyotiraditya now

Back in 1996, Madhavrao Scindia was conveniently sidelined by the Congress despite 4 back to back victories leading him to quit the party. After quitting the age-old party, Scindia went on to form the Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress and also defeat his former party. Similar to Madhavrao Scindia's rebellion in 1996, Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join Opposition BJP by Tuesday evening, as per Republic sources.

READ | Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: Scindia Resigns From Congress; 22 MLAs Follow; BJP In Huddle

Before tendering his resignation to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi earlier on Tuesday, Scindia also met with Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi at 7 LKM. While it is expected that Scindia might join the BJP, he had earlier tweeted that the BJP needs to stop 'spreading the politics of hate' after the Delhi violence which claimed 53 lives.

READ | Scindia's Aunt Yashodhara Elated At His 'Ghar-wapsi'; Recalls Madhavrao's Jana Sangh Days

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday.

Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt. However, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers, who are loyal to Scindia, have been expelled.

READ | Congress Still Confident There's 'no Threat To Kamal Nath Govt' Despite 20 MLAs Resigning

READ | STUNNING: Redfaced Congress Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Was 'expelled'; Quotes Sonia Gandhi