Second India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue To Be Held In Washington D.C. On 18 December

The Second 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the US will be held in Washington, DC on 18 December 2019. The meeting with the US counterparts is being held for a comprehensive review of cross-cutting foreign policy and defence and security issues in relations between the two countries.

The Indian side would be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar along with other delegation members.

Both sides of the delegation are also likely to put forward their views on regional and global issues of concern. The first India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in September last year to help build a positive, forward-looking vision for India-U.S. strategic partnership as well as to promote synergy in diplomatic and security efforts of both the countries.

Intersessional meeting on India-US 2+2

Back in August, the U.S. hosted an inter-sessional meeting of the US-India 2+2 Dialogue in California where the two countries followed up on the first meeting and shared visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In this meeting, they also reviewed preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which is all set to be held now on December 18. The U.S. has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. India, the U.S. and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

2+2 talks with Australia and Japan

Recently, India and Australia held their third 2+2 dialogue on December 9 in New Delhi with a delegation of their foreign and defence secretaries where the two countries resolved to enhance collaboration in tackling terrorism, violent extremism and meeting other global challenges through increased information sharing. Earlier in November, India and Japan held their first 2+2 dialogue with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership, particularly in the maritime domain.

