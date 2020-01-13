We Warned Them!: BJP Seconds Cong Neta's 'Uddhav Could Resign If Allies Misbehave' Reveal

After senior Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh on Monday made a shocking statement revealing that Uddhav Thackeray is unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and that he could even resign as CM over it, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that BJP had warned Shiv Sena that they will lose everything if they ally with Congress but Shiv Sena compromised on values over their hunger for power.

"It is well known that this government has come on the basis of 'Vishwasghat'. They compromised values for power. We can understand. A common Shiv Sena worker can also feel that this government is run by NCP and dictated by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We had appealed to Shiv Sena not to go or else they will lose everything but they wanted to have chief ministership and people of Maharashtra are suffering".

READ | 'If Cong-NCP Don't Behave, Uddhav Will Resign': Cong Neta Reveals Unhappiness, Compulsions

In a massive embarrassment to the Maha Vikas Agahdi, senior Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh on Monday stated that had the Maharashtra ministers were upset over a host of issues ranging from allocated offices, portfolios to bungalows. Blaming Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat, he said that if he had objected then to the alliance, Congress could have been in Opposition. Warning Thorat and NCP to behave to keep up the image, he said that Uddhav Thackeray will resign otherwise.

Gadakh spoke about his conversation with Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat expressing doubt whether the MVA government will last. He added "If you - as in Congress and NCP do not behave properly, then Uddhav Thackeray will resign at any time. He is not a very decisive person."

READ | Insulting!: Shiv Sena Outraged Over 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' Book

BJP claims discontent

Earlier on Sunday, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane stated that 35 of the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs were “dissatisfied” with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Issuing a reminder that BJP was the single-largest party with 105 seats, he exuded confidence that it would form the government in Maharashtra. Moreover, Rane alleged that the current ruling politicians had no knowledge about running the government.

READ | Intellect Dysfunctional: 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' Book Angers NCP; Sena Appeals

READ | Said Nothing Wrong: After Cong's 'talk Less, Work More' Insult, Sena Backs COAS On PoK