Said Nothing Wrong: After Cong's 'talk Less, Work More' Insult, Sena Backs COAS On PoK

After the separation of BJP and Shiv Sena post the Maharashtra assembly election due to sharing of seats and post of Chief Minister, Shiv Sena in its party mouthpiece Saamana has backed the Center and said that the government should take back PoK which will be a fitting answer to the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' and those who make slogans towards the destruction of our nation.

'Sena reiterating Army Chief's statement'

Speaking over a range of issues such as PoK, Abrogation of Article 370 and 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' in JNU, Shiv Sena via Saamana editorial has said that PoK can be taken over if the Indian government allows the Army to take action. Speaking over the issue of PoK. Sena said, "New Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has stated in unambiguous terms in New Delhi that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir belongs to us, we will take over PoK if the central government orders. The General didn’t say anything wrong that Pakistan has the largest number of terrorist training camps in an unauthorized Kashmir and these terrorists have a free run with the support of the Pakistani Army and the ISI. The Surgical strike which was done by us in the intervening period was in the same terror infested region, but we can see even after the Surgical strike, their hardships have not reduced and even today the blood of our soldiers is being shed, which is why the PoK should be freed from the clutches of the Pakistan".

Shiv Sena surprisingly praised the center in a bid to challenge the center over PoK, "During the campaign meeting in every election after the surgical strike, PM Modi and all BJP leaders said that their next target is PoK and they will act on it. After Amit Shah created a revolution by freeing Kashmir from article 370. Now General Manoj Naravane will immediately act after Modi-Shah's orders through which, the reality of a United India will be a fitting tribute to Savarkar", read the Saamana editorial. Earlier, the Congress had challenged the Army Chief's statement of declaration over PoK, writing 'talk less, work more.'

Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 12, 2020

'Tight slap to Tukde-Tukde Gang'

Shiv Sena's stand on various issues has been sought anew following its separation from the BJP and joining up with erstwhile opponents NCP and Congress. However, in a statement in Saamana, the Sena supported the government against those who raise anti-national slogans and challenged the government to take back PoK. "The government is angry with JNU’s 'Tukde Tukde Gang' but instead of making a counter declaration against them, the government should hold a tight slap against those who are talking and making slogans for the destruction of our country by taking back PoK which rightly belongs to us. The Central Government should not step back now, as this is the best way to teach this 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' a lesson", said Sena indirectly urging the center to issue orders to the Indian Army to attack Pakistan on PoK.

