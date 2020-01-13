Intellect Dysfunctional: 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' Book Angers NCP; Sena Appeals

After the book named 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' (Today's Shivaji: Narendra Modi) comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the revered Maratha ruler Shivaji was launched during a religious-cultural gathering organized by the Delhi BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik has slammed the move and demanded the withdrawal of the book. Taking to Microblogging platform Twitter, The Mahavikas Aghadi leader said, "Comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Modi is a great insult to Maharaj and the people of Maharashtra, BJP should withdraw the book".

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांची तुलना मोदीजी सोबत करने महाराजांचा व महाराष्ट्रातील जनतेचा घोर अपमान आहे, भाजपा नी पुस्तक मागे घ्यावी। pic.twitter.com/mX82Lr2sSE — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) January 13, 2020

'Intellect doesn't function in bad times'

In another tweet, taking a sarcastic dig at BJP, the cabinet minister said that BJP's intellect is not functioning well.

"I have heard that the intellect doesn't function when someone's bad time comes, it seems that the BJP's intellect is also not functioning", tweeted Malik.

सुना है जब किसी का बुरा वक़्त आता है तो उसकी बुद्धि मारी जाती है,

लगता है बेजेपी वालों की बुद्धि मारी गई है। https://t.co/lhpCqgKWGb — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) January 13, 2020

The release of a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during an event at the Delhi headquarters of the BJP has angered the three ruling parties in Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut: 'Speak up descendants'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also slammed BJP and urged the descendants of Shivaji Maharaj who have also joined BJP, to speak up on the comparison.

"Is it acceptable to Udayan Raje, the heir of Satara, Shivinder Raje, Sambhaji Raje of Kolhapur? Speak up descendants of Shivaji..Say something..", tweeted Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

