'Shiv Sena Not A Part Of Delegation To Meet President Over Citizenship Act': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP from Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut said that the party will not be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday to discuss the growing tension in the country over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). This comes as a delegation of opposition parties led by Sonia Gandhi is set to meet the President over CAA on Tuesday evening. As per media reports, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will decide about implementing the Act in the state after the Cabinet meeting.

Sanjay Raut on being a part of the delegation

Talking about being the part of the delegation, which is supposed to meet the President, Sanjay Raut said, “I do not know about it (the delegation's meeting). Shiv Sena is not part of this delegation. It was expected that after implementing the citizenship law, there will be riots in parts of India. The steps that are being taken are not good for the country."

Uddhav Thackeray on CAA

The Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the media at an event had said, “The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the Citizenship Act”. Thackeray further said that there is no clarity regarding how many people will come to our country and from where they will come. He further questioned where these people will stay after coming to India.

Opposition to meet President

Congress leader AK Anthony, on Monday, said that the opposition leaders will meet the President under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi to lodge their protest against the government. The delegation will raise their concerns over the alleged police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against CAA. In solidarity with the protesting students, the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior party leaders held a sit-in protest at India Gate.

Many students and police officers sustained injuries on Sunday after the protest in the Jamia Nagar area. As per reports, the protesters torched DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Also, the fire tender was vandalised by the students injuring two firemen.

(With ANI Inputs)

