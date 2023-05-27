Sengol Labelled 'gift To Nehru' For Misappropriation: Jethmalani Alleges Cong Coverup

BJP MP and senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani accused the Congress of attempting to cover up "a case of blatant misappropriation of a priceless symbol" which is the Sengol. This comes after the BJP pointed out that the Sengol, which will be installed in the new Parliament and was a symbol of the transfer of power, was displayed at Prayagraj's Anand Bhavan as Jawaharlal Nehru's "walking stick."

"The Congress...is at pains to point out that the narrative of the Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power is a fake one spun by the BJP," Jethmalani tweeted. "Seems to me a major reason for this Congress defense is a cover-up for a case of blatant misappropriation of a priceless symbol of India’s sovereignty by passing off the Sengol as a gift to Nehru," he further wrote.

Anand Bhavan the Nehru family home ( now owned by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Trust with Sonia Gandhi as its President) in which the #Sengol was displayed before its recovery for its restoration to Parliament is already embroiled in a house tax issue for Rs 4.35 crores with the… — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) May 27, 2023

The MP also pointed out that the Anand Bhavan is owned by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Trust whose President is Sonia Gandhi. According to Jethmalani, the Sengol "is embroiled in a house tax issue for Rs 4.35 crores." He claimed that the house tax might be a result of the Anand Bhavan being used for commercial purposes. Alleging that the Sengol became a "property belonging to the Nehru family," he underscored that the "Anand Bhavan is a private trust controlled by the Gandhi family."

The Sengol, which was made by a jeweller in Tamil Nadu, went from Lord Mountbatten to India's first PM Nehru on the night of August 14, 1947, as a symbol of transfer of power. The tradition of transferring a sceptre dates back to the Chola dynasty when a new King was handed over the Sengol before ascending the throne. This Sengol, however, was lost in history and ended up in the Anand Bhawan where it was displayed as "Golden walking stick gifted to Jawaharlal Nehru."