Serosurvey In Five Mumbai Slums Finds That 75% People Have COVID-19 Antibodies

A recent serosurvey conducted in five slums of Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area found that about 75% of people have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Out of the total 806 patients tested during the serosurvey, 605 had antibodies but only 1% reported being tested positive for COVID-19. The serosurvey was organised by Eyebetes foundation in collaboration with BJP corporator Harshita Narwekar for the slum dwellers of the ward. As per the statement issued by the Eyebetes foundation, the slums surveyed in the serosurvey were previously not covered by the BMC study.

A previous seroprevalence survey conducted by BMC has shown 45% seroprevalence results in slums and 18% in building while this recent survey conducted between October 5 and 10 showed that a much higher percentage, 75% of the population tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. A statement issued by the foundation stated that out of the 806 patients tested only 8 tested positive for COVID-19 in the past which is just one percent.

"This means that either 99 % of our cohort had an asymptomatic infection or that people are unwilling to share information about previous coronavirus infections. A total of 31 people – four percent – did not want to answer a question on whether they had coronavirus in the past, pointing to the stigma attached to the virus," read the statement. "In most cases, males have a higher rate of seroprevalence. In our study the higher rate for women could suggest that post the lockdown, many more women may be congregating in the slums, leading to a spike in infection," the report further added.

Maharashtra extends Lockdown

On Friday, the Maharashtra government declared that the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state will extend till the midnight of December 31, 2020. Several lockdown restrictions have been eased over the past few months to allow economic activities in the state along with revised guidelines as a part of the 'Mission Begin Again'. Earlier in November, the state government permitted the reopening of places of worship as well as schools for classes 9th to 12th, across Maharashtra. On the other hand, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel civic bodies deferred the reopening of schools as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally

Maharashtra has so far recorded over 18,14,515 positive cases, out of which 16,76,564 have successfully recovered while 46,986 have succumbed to the virus. As per the latest reports shared by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,695 new cases, 3,937 fresh recoveries and 88 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 90,965.

