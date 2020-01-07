Setback For Karti Chidambaram As Court Rejects His Plea Seeking Discharge From I-T Case

The legal troubles for Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram refused to abate as a special court in Chennai dismissed his and his wife’s pleas seeking discharge from a tax evasion case on Tuesday. Judge D Lingeswaran permitted the prosecution to file the chargesheet against them and adjourned the hearing till January 21. The court also warned Karti Chidambaram and his wife that non-bailable warrants could be issued against them if they did not remain present on the next date of hearing.

What is the Income Tax department’s case?

When Karti Chidambaram and his wife sold their property in Muttukadu to Agni Estates and Foundation Private Limited in 2015, this transaction came under the radar of the Income Tax department (I-T). The agency has alleged that while the property was sold at Rs.5 crore per acre, the sale agreement was registered for Rs.3.65 core, indicating a difference of Rs.1.35 crore. Karti Chidambaram and his wife have been accused of not disclosing the amount they received in cash out of the total sale.

After receiving information from the employees of Agni Estates and Foundation Private Limited, the I-T registered a case against the couple under Section 276C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Initially, the case was being heard in the Metropolitan Magistrate court. However, after Karti Chidambaram was elected as an MP from the Sivaganga constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the case was transferred to the special court hearing cases against MPs and MLAs.

Chidambaram slams Centre over JNU violence

Karti Chidambaram has been at the forefront of the Congress party's charge against the Centre in the wake of the JNU violence which broke out on January 5. He alleged that the attack on the students by masked miscreants was done at the behest of BJP. Drawing comparisons to Nazi Germany, he called upon the youth of India to unite against the Modi government.

