Coronavirus: Britain Advises Citizens To Leave China, Not Undertake Any Travel To Mainland

British citizens were advised on Tuesday by their government to leave China. The statement by the British government added that due to the suspension of airline flights and restrictions on movement, it will be hard for Britons to return home. According to a statement by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the safety and security of British people will always be the government's top priority.

Advised to leave China

Dominic Raab's statement further added that they wished to advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can so as to minimize the risk of their exposure to the virus. His statement also claimed that if there are British citizens in the Hubei province that wished to be evacuated the British government would continue to work round the clock to allow it.

Foreign Office teams continue working hard round the clock on the UK’s response to #Coronavirus. Our priority is providing help and support to British nationals in China. It was good to meet some of those involved & thank them for their efforts @foreignoffice — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 4, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 425 In China, Over 20,000 Infected

Read: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Solidarity With China Over Coronavirus

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have already cancelled their flights to and from China. The British Foreign Office also said that it would be recalling some staff and dependents from the British Embassy and consulates. The essential staff that would be required to provide consular support would remain in China.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in its statement also said that it advises against all but essential travel to mainland China in its entirety. According to the FCO site, the British Consulates-General in Wuhan and Chongqing were closed. The statement added that the elderly and those who had pre-existing medical conditions were under heightened risk.

According to the statement, as the situation deteriorates the ability of British Embassy and Consulates to provide assistance to British nationals from within China also becomes limited.

Read: China Readies Thousands Of New Hospital Beds In Virus Outbreak Epicentre

Read: Ludhiana Bicycle Makers Cancel China Visit Due To Coronavirus Scare

(with inputs from agencies)