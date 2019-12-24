Shatrughan Sinha Slams PM Modi & Shah, Says 'arrogance Of 2 Men Army' Led To BJP's Fall

Former union minister and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amid BJP's loss in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that the arrogance of the 'two men army' lead to the defeat of BJP in Jharkhand. Sinha also congratulated independent candidate Saryu Roy for his victory against BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

In a series of tweet, Sinha expressed his happiness over Congress's victory. Sinha also mentioned the Congress party's impressive performance in Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

Sir, the writing on the wall is a reality now, which seemed very obvious.

Sir, after your not so good & desirable show in Haryana, it was touch & go in Maharashtra, where the rug was pulled from under your feet, with the strength of the combined opposition. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 24, 2019

And of course, under the dynamic leadership of the ‘real’ Chanakya of India 🇮🇳 #SharadPawar & the most worthy son of the most worthy father #UdhhavThackeray & now Jharkhand ki bari with a clear cut majority despite EVMs & inspite of all your tricks of the trade, Dhan Shakti — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 24, 2019

& false propaganda & has also gone against #CAB,#CAA & #NRC turned anarchy.

Didn’t I tell you Sir, ‘Phir na kehna, hoshiyaar na kiya kabardar na kiya'.

Sir, let’s do something for the nation, get rid of our arrogance, hollow promises, repetitive & contradictory speeches, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 24, 2019

Sinha also accused PM Modi and Home Minister Shah of contradicting each other's statement over Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

where our friend, #HM says something else & you contradict it with something else. God Bless & heartiest Congratulations to the great & brave victory of the man of the match, man of integrity, honesty, credibility #SaryuRoy. I’m told that on the instruction/ — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 24, 2019

arrogance of 1man show & 2 men army, he was denied a ticket but he fought against all odds as an independent candidate, defeating the ex CM, Jharkhand #RaghubarDas with a record win. Long Live JMM, #HemantSoren, whose dynamic leadership we are looking forward to. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 24, 2019

Jharkhand polls

On Monday, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls were declared. The opposition alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35%. On the other hand, the incumbent BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37%. However, close scrutiny of the poll results data indicates that BJP could have been in a position to form the government once again if they had a pre-poll alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

