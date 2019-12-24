The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shatrughan Sinha Slams PM Modi & Shah, Says 'arrogance Of 2 Men Army' Led To BJP's Fall

General News

Former union minister and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amid BJP's loss in Jharkhand

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shatrughan

Former union minister and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amid BJP's loss in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that the arrogance of the 'two men army' lead to the defeat of BJP in Jharkhand. Sinha also congratulated independent candidate Saryu Roy for his victory against BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

In a series of tweet, Sinha expressed his happiness over Congress's victory. Sinha also mentioned the Congress party's impressive performance in Haryana and  Maharashtra elections.

READ | Nobody Can Shake The Base Of Congress: Shatrughan Sinha

Sinha also accused PM Modi and Home Minister Shah of contradicting each other's statement over Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

READ | Jharkhand Elections: Chidambaram Takes A Dig At BJP, Says It Is 'slipping Nationwide'

Jharkhand polls

On Monday, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls were declared. The opposition alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35%. On the other hand, the incumbent BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37%. However, close scrutiny of the poll results data indicates that BJP could have been in a position to form the government once again if they had a pre-poll alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). 

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019: Here Is How BJP Lost The Chance To Form The Government

READ | Jharkhand Poll Outcome Sends Ripples Through Political Waters Of Bihar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START