Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019: Here Is How BJP Lost The Chance To Form The Government

On Monday, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls were declared. The opposition alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35%. On the other hand, the incumbent BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37%. However, close scrutiny of the poll results data indicates that BJP could have been in a position to form the government once again if they had a pre-poll alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Here is what the election data shows:

Out of 81 constituencies, 15 of them stand out as far as the BJP’s fortunes are concerned. In these seats, AJSU has polled more votes than the loss margin of the BJP. These seats include Silli where BJP did not put up a candidate against the AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto, who won by a margin of 20,200 votes and Hussainabad, where BJP supported Vinod Singh, an independent candidate.

No. Seat Name Loss Margin for BJP Votes polled by AJSU Loser (if BJP fought in an alliance with AJSU) 1 Nala 3353 16739 JMM 2 Jama 2256 3341 JMM 3 Madhupur 22741 45453 JMM 4 Ramgarh 67655 71038 Congress 5 Gandey 8679 15344 JMM 6 Dumri 35023 36817 JMM 7 Gomia 42817 71799 JMM 8 Ghatsila 6615 31838 JMM 9 Jugsalai 21805 46692 JMM 10 Chakradharpur 12188 17199 JMM 11 Ichagarh 19055 38831 JMM 12 Khijri 5462 29048 Congress 13 Lohardaga 30242 39866 Congress 14 Hussainabad 13262 15490 NCP 15 Silli - 83526 -

In the eventuality that both parties would have contested the polls together, the opposition alliance would have lost 13 seats. In such a scenario, the BJP-led alliance could have secured 40 seats in contrast to the Congress-JMM-RJD tie-up's tally of 34 seats. This could have paved the way for the former to form the government with the support of MLAs from smaller parties.

Election results in the past

The Jharkhand Assembly election was conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17%. In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP alliance had won 42 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 37 seats, its pre-poll ally AJSU won 5 seats helping it form the government.

