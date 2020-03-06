SheInspiresUS: Govt Of India Shares Inspiring Stories Ahead Of Women's Day

In order to celebrate the occasion of Women’s Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 took to Twitter to announce that he would be giving away the charge of all his social media accounts on March 8 to women whose life and work have inspired people. In the same tweet, he also asked citizens to put forward the stories of inspirational women with #SheInspiresUs.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Read: Janhvi Kapoor To Parineeti Chopra; Female Actors Who Brought Women Achievement To Screens

Read: India Women Should Play Fearless Cricket To Win T20 World Cup: Jhulan Goswami

Women of steel

Since the post hit the internet, Twitter has been flooded with stories of courageous women who have dared to challenge gender stereotypes. Meanwhile, MyGovtIndia, the government of India account dedicated to citizen engagement has been constantly sharing inspirational stories of women who, from tackling menstrual taboos to achieving a feat in battlegrounds usually dominated by men, are shattering glass ceilings with their work.

Meet Neela Kaushik who is the Founder of GurgaonMoms, currently a 30k strong community of mothers. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. @PMOIndia @PIB_India @smritiirani @MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/S4hfOdB0TE — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Halima Momin, an athlete from Jogeshwari who performs callisthenics. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/rjJirYBa0r — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Sindhutai Sapkal is an Indian social worker known for her work in raising orphaned children in India. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/6qJkqV10CK — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Maya Vishwakarma, popularly known as ‘Pad-woman of India’, is on a mission to end taboos around menstruation. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/WN474Tqy1H — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Meet Bhakti Sharma, youngest and the first Asian woman to create a swimming record in Antarctica. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/AjhZLAefkc — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Meet Dr. Nandita Shah, recipient of the Nari Shakti Award 2016 for her pioneering work in the field of health and nutrition. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/dTcMMBm0I5 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Allen Mahesh Swami, Sarpanch of Pragpura, started spreading awareness about education for girl child. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/gs6wDAsm2w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Dr. Seema Rao, India’s first women commando trainer has trained Special Forces of India for 18 years without any compensation. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/RilYX4K9uc — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Meet Mithali Raj, captain of India’s women cricket team, regarded as one of the greatest batswomen to have ever played the game. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/4EjXpyfpmX — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Meet Alpana Kirpekar, started her entrepreneurial journey from Ratnagiri by making potato chips and now has many factories, hotels etc. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/gkRXFYIJDA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Meet Alpana Kirpekar, started her entrepreneurial journey from Ratnagiri by making potato chips and now has many factories, hotels etc. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/gkRXFYIJDA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Meet Alpana Kirpekar, started her entrepreneurial journey from Ratnagiri by making potato chips and now has many factories, hotels etc. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/gkRXFYIJDA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Dr. Nandita Pathak of Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh is helping women start their businesses to earn an honourable life and escape poverty. Do you know someone like her? Tell us such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/4ItAX48R5F — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

Read: 'Thappad' Movie To Be Screened By United Nations Women India On Women's Day: Report

Read: From 'Thappad' To 'Queen', When Bollywood Championed Women Empowerment In Movies