#SheInspiresUS: Govt Of India Shares Inspiring Stories Ahead Of Women's Day

General News

In order to celebrate the upcoming occasion of Women’s Day 2020, Government of India has been sharing stories of inspirational women on Twitter.

#SheInspiresUs :Govt of India shares stories of inspirational women ahead of Women's day

In order to celebrate the occasion of Women’s Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 took to Twitter to announce that he would be giving away the charge of all his social media accounts on March 8 to women whose life and work have inspired people. In the same tweet, he also asked citizens to put forward the stories of inspirational women with #SheInspiresUs.

Women of steel

Since the post hit the internet, Twitter has been flooded with stories of courageous women who have dared to challenge gender stereotypes. Meanwhile, MyGovtIndia, the government of India account dedicated to citizen engagement has been constantly sharing inspirational stories of women who, from tackling menstrual taboos to achieving a feat in battlegrounds usually dominated by men, are shattering glass ceilings with their work. 

