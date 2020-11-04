Bombay High Court To Hear Arnab Goswami’s Illegal Arrest Plea At 3 Pm On Thursday

With the Alibag court set to hear the custody hearing of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the police have sought a 14-day remand. The hearing is underway currently and a judgement will be pronounced shortly. The police had arrested Arnab earlier on Wednesday morning dragging him out of his residence without even allowing him to put on his shoes. Moreover, the Bombay High Court is set to hear the illegal arrest plea by Arnab Goswami at 3 pm on Thursday.

The Alibag court had ordered a medical checkup of Arnab after clear indications of physical injuries inflicted by the police. The police's manhandling was caught on tape as they dragged Arnab out of his residence. Despite court's order of medical checkup, the police attempted several delaying tactics and eventually completed it after nearly 3 hours.

'Pulled by his belt, beaten on the back'

Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

