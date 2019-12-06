Shillong: The Newly Opened Mattilang Amusement Park Becomes A New Tourist Favourite

The enchanting scenic green beauty in the state of Meghalaya has always attracted a lot of tourists towards the state. One such tourist destination that has been successful in attracting tourists from all over is the Mattilang amusement park located in Upper Shillong.

The amusement park, which lies at the center of the city, is surrounded by lush green landscapes and mountains. The park also offers an enchanting view of the Elephant Falls. National and foreign tourists visit the place in large numbers to admire and view the beauty of the site. Priya Sunar, a visitor, said, "This place is beautiful and the atmosphere is also very good. Everyone should definitely visit the place."

The premise and the greenery of the amusement park are well-maintained by the locals. Littering of plastic is strictly prohibited in the park. The waterfalls at the center of the park add a unique touch to the beauty of the place. "It is an amazing feeling to be in the park. I have visited Shillong earlier, but I had never come here before," said a visitor.

The amusement park was established by a religious self-help group of the area and was developed on the other side of the Elephant Falls. The park also plays the role of a new tourist destination to Meghalaya's tourism industry that is believed to contribute majorly to the economic development of the state.

In another recent development, a new fish species, the scientific name of which is schistura syngkai was discovered in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district. The fish species was discovered at Twahdidoh stream, a tributary of Wahblei river, by a team of scientists led by Prof Khlur Mukhim of Shillong's Lady Keane College. Mukhim said both sexes of the fish have golden-brown bodies with blackish lateral stripes and slightly emarginate tail fins. He also informed that the specimens of the fish have been sent to Zoological Survey of India in Kolkata and Gauhati University Museum of Fishes in Guwahati.

(With inputs from ANI)