Himachal: SMC Offers Free Parking & Discount On Garbage Collection For Adopting Stray Dogs

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday, December 8, passed a unique resolution that would help them get rid of stray dogs. The SMC passed a resolution to offer free parking and a 100% discount on garbage collection fee to families that are ready to adopt stray dogs.

While talking to a news agency, Pankaj Rai, Commissioner of SMC, said, "initially, this scheme was not included in the proposal. Earlier, we offered 50% off the garbage bill, but after viewing the response of the people, we thought that more people should join the adoption scheme. So, we offered free parking and exempted people from the garbage bill for adopting stray dogs, along with free registration and vaccination charges."

He also informed that 33 stray dogs found homes under individual adoption. The SMC has also invited different NGOs and RWAs for community adoption. Announcing the introduction of dog pounds on Shimla's Mall Road he said, "It will be initiated on a trial basis. The dog pounds would be created to provide the dogs with a place to stay, while their food will be provided at a separate place."

"An agreement will be signed before adopting the dogs. To avoid conflict between humans and dogs, people would also need to identify a specific place for the dog, where its food will be provided," he said.

Local residents appreciate SMC's offer

Appreciating SMC's offer a resident named Geeta Sood said, "the residents have appreciated the offer and are coming forward to shelter the stray dogs. Not only will the dogs get home, while the people will be safer on the streets." Sood informed that she hasn't yet received free parking but has been promised by the SMC that she will get it soon. Former SMC Mayor Sanjay Chauhan alleged that the SMC is trying to impose its responsibilities on the local people.

"I do not think that this scheme will solve the problem of stray dogs and monkeys in the area. They should have taken the public opinion before moving on with this rushed step. For the scheme to be successful, it is mandatory for the domestic pets to be registered and a place for defecation is also required, which is not available in the area," he said.

He further added that the SMC should come up with a big comprehensive plan to take care of the issue. Meanwhile, SMC had passed a resolution to offer 50 per cent discounts in the garbage bills to households that adopt stray dogs.

