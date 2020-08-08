Shipping Ministry Announces Online Exit Examination For Seafarers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled an online exit examination for the seafarers on Friday, August 7. As per reports, the seafarers undergoing training under the aegis of different Maritime Training Institutes under Directorate General of shipping will now have an option of appearing for the Online Exit Examination from their homes.

Preparing 5 lakh seafarers

While addressing a virtual inaugural ceremony, Mandaviya is reported to have said that India is known for its quality and highly-trained seafarers. The minister added that the country has reached 2.34 lakh seafarers in 2019 from 1.54 lakh seafarers in 2017. and said the government is focussed on preparing 5 lakh seafarers to cater to the growing needs of the Indian and global maritime industry.

Mandaviya added that India is the first country in the world to start online examinations for seafarers from the comfort of their homes amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister further added that the accuracy of the exam and uniform assessment of the candidates can be ensured due to the online exam.

Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping, who also took part in the virtual ceremony, is reported to have said that Online Exit Examination is designed with such enhanced security features that it will nullify the possibility of any misconduct by the candidates during the exam.

The press release by the ministry read, "The three-tier training system for modular courses comprising of e-learning platforms, virtual classroom by the approved training institutes, and end of the course virtual online exit examination is a solution which ensures not only quality & standards of training, but also tests the knowledge attained by the seafarers and ensures that the requirement of administration and supervision by the maritime administration is complied with, even if the online training is being provided to the seafarers from the comforts of their homes."

