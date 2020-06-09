US Sanctions On Iranian Shipping Companies Over Proliferation Come Into Effect

US sanctions imposed on Iran’s shipping network for allegedly supporting the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction came into effect from June 8. The State Department had announced in December 2019 that the United States would take action against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its Shanghai-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping Company Ltd (E-Sail), targeting WMD proliferators and their supporters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that a 180-days window was given to allow exporters of humanitarian goods to Iran sufficient time to find alternate shipping methods. Pompeo emphasised that any commercial and maritime industries doing business with Iran must use carriers or shipping methods other than IRISL or E-Sail.

“These designations serve as a clear warning that anyone doing business with or otherwise supporting IRISL or E-Sail are exposed to potential sanctions and risk contributing to Iran’s proliferation-sensitive programs, including its nuclear and missile programs,” warned the top US diplomat.

Read: Russia Rejects US Drive For Permanent Iran Arms Embargo

'Continued deception'

Pompeo accused IRISL of repeatedly transporting items related to Iran’s ballistic missile and military programs and said that it is also a “longstanding carrier” of other proliferation-sensitive items, including Nuclear Suppliers-Group controlled items. He said that the Iranian regime has continued to pursue and procure proliferation-sensitive items in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 despite making claims that it will never develop nuclear weapons and associated delivery systems

“The international community should take notice of Iran’s continued deception,” added Pompeo.

Meanwhile, the US has been trying to get the Security Council to renew the arms embargo on Iran that is set to expire in October. It has also publicly threatened to trigger all UN sanctions on Iran if the Security Council fails to extend the arms embargo which is due to expire in October. The Iran nuclear deal was enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution which still names the United States as a participant and the Trump administration is arguing on the technicality that Washington could still trigger a snapback.

Read: China Says Unilateral Withdrawal Of US From JCPOA Led To Iranian Nuclear Crisis