Maharashtra:'Shiv Bhojan’ Scheme to Be Launched On An Experimental Basis In Every District

After Shiv Sena's ambitious project of thali meals for Rs 10 was cleared by the state cabinet, on December 24, the Government has now released further guidelines and details pertaining to the scheme. The State Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has announced that the 'Shiv Bhojan’ scheme is all set to be launched on an experimental basis in every district of Maharashtra and is expected to cost about Rs 6.48 cr. Sena had earlier pushed this scheme in their manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The Cabinet has announced that in the beginning, 50 such canteens will be opened across the state with one canteen each in every district. The bhojanalaya plans to serve around 75-150 lunches per day. Each meal will comprise two Rotis each of 30 gm, a vegetable curry weighing 100 gm, 150 gm rice and 100 gm dal. This thali will only cost Rs 10 to the customer. The bhojanalya will be open from 12 pm to 2 pm every day.

Further, a State Committee led by the chief secretary of state will be formed to study the functioning of the scheme and how to continue this scheme in the long term basis with regard to the funds and finances. It would also study on how to broaden this scheme to include various NGOs and private players in the long run.

BMC introduces Rs 10 thalis

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Common Minimum Programme (CMP) has found resonance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On December 19, the BMC introduced a thali for only Rs.10 in its canteen. The meal comprises two vegetable dishes, two chapatis, rice, and dal. For now, the thali option is available only after the BMC’s employees. Having inaugurated the initiative on December 19, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that a low-cost meal was a part of Shiv Sena’s manifesto.

