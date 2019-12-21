Maha Vikas Aghadi's Promise Resonates In BMC: Rs. 10 Thali Introduced For Employees

A promise in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Common Minimum Programme (CMP) has found resonance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On December 19, the BMC introduced a thali for only Rs.10 in its canteen. The meal comprises two vegetable dishes, two chapatis, rice, and dal. For now, the thali option is available only after the BMC’s employees. The CMP, which has been drafted by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress for the smooth functioning of the Maharashtra government, has promised to "provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only."

Maharashtra: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) introduced Rs 10 meal (thali) for its employees at their canteen, on December 19. The meal includes two chapatis, rice, dal, and two vegetables.

'The scheme will be soon introduced for the common people'

Having inaugurated the initiative on December 19, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that a low-cost meal was a part of Shiv Sena’s manifesto. She revealed that the thali would be introduced for the common man very soon. The owner of the canteen observed that it had received a great response. She opined that everyone was enjoying the thali priced at Rs.10.

Kishori Pednekar, BMC Mayor: The Rs 10 meal scheme is a part of Shiv Sena's manifesto. Since the BMC canteen already had the option, we decided to introduce it here. The scheme will be soon introduced for the common people.

(With ANI inputs)

