Shiv Sena Reacts To Hyderabad Encounter, Says 'justice Served'

Following the Hyderabad encounter where all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana were gunned down by the Cyberabad Police, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that justice had been served. The accused were killed in the encounter with the police as they attempted to flee while they were being taken to the crime spot in the wee hours of Friday.

Shiv Sena on Hyderabad encounter

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said that Hyderabad Police chose a "shortcut" in the case bypassing investigation, chargesheet, hearing and court dates. Even as the editorial stated that it is "not possible" that the accused tried to escape from the police custody, Sena said that the decision should be welcomed keeping the public sentiments in mind.

Hyderabad Encounter

Earlier on Friday, the four accused were being taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am for reconstruction, the police said. The accused and the police were present at the crime scene where the victim's charred remains were found around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police claim that one of the main accused signalled the others, thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. All four accused were in police custody since Wednesday. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

The Hyderabad Case

Four accused were held and sent to judicial custody after a gangrape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A charred body was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Further investigations revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by four men on the highway near a toll plaza. A preliminary probe stated that after raping, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night.

The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The brutal rape and murder incident has sparked nationwide outrage and protests are were held across the country for rising instances of rapes coming to light.

(With ANI Inputs)