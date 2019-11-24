Upset Over Uddhav Thackeray Not Becoming CM, Shiv Sena Supporter Attempts Suicide​​​​​​​

Shiv Sena supporter allegedly tried to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Washim district apparently after being upset over party chief Uddhav Thackeray not becoming the chief minister, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Manora Chowk on Saturday evening when Ramesh Balu Jadhav, a resident of Umari village in Washim, located around 580 km from Mumbai, came there for some work. When he got the news that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister, Jadhav, who was inebriated, inflicted several cuts on his hands with a blade, an official at Digras police station said.

When a traffic policeman saw Jadhav slashing his hands with the blade, he ran towards him and thwarted his suicide bid, the official said. Jadhav was then rushed to a state-run hospital where he was undergoing treatment, he said. "He was drunk and may have taken the step under the influence of alcohol," the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

Maharashtra's political scenario remains complicated with BJP confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance. On the other side, NCP supremo clarified that his claims are 'false and misleading'. While Congress is claiming the developments in Maharashtra as a blot in democracy and is demanding the resignation of the governor, Shiv Sena whose chief Uddhav Thackeray was on the verge of the CM has moved to the Supreme Court claiming Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking as ''unconstitutional'.

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

SC hearing and hotel politics

Hearing the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday.

