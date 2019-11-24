'ALL IS WELL': Ajit Pawar Appeals To NCP For A Little Patience; Opens Up On Sharad Pawar

Making his intent clear and hinting at an alliance of BJP and NCP in Maharashtra, new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that both parties will provide a stable government in the state. Taking to Twitter right after thanking the BJP leaders, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well'. He maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader.

Even as all the MLAs believed to be at his side, are said to have returned to Sharad Pawar, the use of the term "our" by Ajit Pawar raises many questions. The deputy CM also said that he will always be an NCP leader and both parties will work towards the "welfare of the State and its people." He thanked the people of the state for their support and urged for patience.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

READ: After inviting Sharad Pawar to ally with BJP, Ramdas Athawale makes big 'majority' claim

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's decision Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

READ: Fadnavis Maha CM, Rajasthan counterpart Gehlot fires 'farjical strike', 'Dil ki Baat' jibe

SC hearing and Hotel politics

Hearing the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday.

READ: BJP workers welcome returning CM Devendra Fadnavis with victory slogans