'Shiv Sena Will Oppose Any Attempt To Bring NRC Forcibly,' Says Vinayak Raut

Differing from its earlier stand, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the party will oppose any attempt by the BJP-led government to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) forcibly.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena member Vinayak Raut alleged that issues of unemployment were being overlooked and the government was making "an attempt to mislead the nation through NRC".

"If an attempt is made to bring NRC forcibly, Shiv Sena will oppose it. People of the country will oppose it," Vinayak Raut said amid interruptions.

''NRC in disguise of NPR''

The Opposition has accused the government of trying to implement the NRC in disguise through the exercise of National Population Register (NPR), even though the government had explained there is no link between NPR and NRC.

Vinayak Raut said that while Shiv Sena supported the government on the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), its question about the number of refugees who came to the country was not answered by the government.

He also inquired about how many people from other states were able to set up businesses in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Vinayak Raut dared the government to award Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar.

"Do not take the trouble of looking at Shiv Sena with a crooked eye on the issue of Hindutva," he added.

Shiv Sena's previous stand on NRC

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena, differing from their alliance partner, Congress had opined that the CAA and NRC will not harm anybody in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday, January 28, said that there should not be any problem for citizens of Maharashtra because of the CAA or NRC. He further opined that the states who passed an anti-CAA resolution are ruled by one party, calling it a reason for their aggressive stance against the Act.

"States like Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act. They are ruled by one party, unlike Maharashtra. Our Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said there should be no problem for anyone in the state due to CAA and NRC. We are of this opinion," Ajit Pawar said as quoted by ANI.

