'Shiv Sena Supports This?' BJP Questions Uddhav Govt On Proposed Maharashtra Muslim Quota

After sources reported that the Shiv Sena was preparing to introduce a "Muslim-based reservation" in the state, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed the Sena for supporting a reservation based on religious grounds and engaging in "appeasement politics.". Although the reservation in Maharashtra has already breached 70%, sources reported on Friday that the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state.

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Aslam Sheikh had earlier confirmed that a reservation for the Muslims was a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Common Minimum Programme. It is expected that the government will make a formal announcement on the same. Incidentally, a Muslim reservation was mentioned in Congress and NCP's manifesto. And with the Shiv Sena now backing it, it seems that such a proposition is highly likely.

Shivsena support such resolution?? Reservations on the basis of Religion? Such appeasement of Minorities!!??? https://t.co/X7wEkOZ4Wg — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 31, 2020

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Aslam Sheikh: Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to soon bring Muslim reservation as it was a part of MVA's common minimum programme — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Muslim quota undecided: NCP

NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday stated that the proposition for a quota for Muslims was in talks however the exact quota percentage was undecided. Malik stated that the idea was floated since the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) had a mention of it however it was not finalised yet. He pointed out that in 2014 the Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance reserving 5% for Muslims. He added that this promise was a part of all three parties' – including Shiv Sena's – manifestos.

