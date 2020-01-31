Union Budget
'Shiv Sena Supports This?' BJP Questions Uddhav Govt On Proposed Maharashtra Muslim Quota

Politics

As talks of a Muslim reservation in Maharashtra are afloat, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed Shiv Sena for supporting a reservation based on religious grounds

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kirit

After sources reported that the Shiv Sena was preparing to introduce a "Muslim-based reservation" in the state, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed the Sena for supporting a reservation based on religious grounds and engaging in "appeasement politics.". Although the reservation in Maharashtra has already breached 70%, sources reported on Friday that the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state.

Read: GAMECHANGER: Shiv Sena invites Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya; 'allies should also come with us'

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Aslam Sheikh had earlier confirmed that a reservation for the Muslims was a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Common Minimum Programme. It is expected that the government will make a formal announcement on the same. Incidentally, a Muslim reservation was mentioned in Congress and NCP's manifesto. And with the Shiv Sena now backing it, it seems that such a proposition is highly likely. 

Read: Raj vs Uddhav: On Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary MNS, Sena vie for his Hindutva legacy

Read: Now, Uddhav Thackeray's government to introduce a Muslim quota in Maharashtra: Sources

Muslim quota undecided: NCP

NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday stated that the proposition for a quota for Muslims was in talks however the exact quota percentage was undecided. Malik stated that the idea was floated since the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) had a mention of it however it was not finalised yet. He pointed out that in 2014 the Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance reserving 5% for Muslims. He added that this promise was a part of all three parties' – including Shiv Sena's – manifestos.  

Read: NCP confirms Uddhav govt considering Muslim quota in Maharashtra, points at alliance CMP

Read: From 'Secular' MVA to 'Rahul Gandhi come to Ayodhya': How Shiv Sena checkmated Congress

Published:
COMMENT
