In Yet Another Incident, Sena Worker Pours Ink On Man After He Criticizes CM Uddhav

After a man in Wadala area of Mumbai was beaten up and his head was forcefully shaved by Shiv Sena workers for posting derogatory remarks about Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook, another incident has come to light. A woman Shiv Sena worker allegedly poured ink all over a man in Beed district of Maharashtra after he put up a social media post criticising CM Uddhav. A video of the incident that took place on Monday was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Ink poured on a man reportedly by a woman Shiv Sena worker, in Beed allegedly over his social media post criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (30.12.19) pic.twitter.com/xH6QzTiDzx — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

In the video, the woman is seen pouring ink over the man’s head as he continues to talk on the phone and spectators continue to watch. According to sources, the man is said to be a Panchayat officer of the village. The identity of the Shiv Sena worker is not known yet.

Police had earlier arrested four men in connection with the assault of a resident of Wadala Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari. He had alleged that he was thrashed by Shiv Sena workers who also tonsured his head. The police had registered an FIR against five people in connection with this case.

Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari on his assault

Tiwari said, "On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head."

Aaditya Thackeray, on learning about the incident, had appealed for calm and had said, "I have learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the CM's efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about CAA. Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn't be taken into anyone's hands.”

Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh comparison

In a shocking remark, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray equated the violence in the Jamia Millia Islamia University with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which the British opened fire killing hundreds of unarmed people. He claimed that there was an attempt to instil an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the youth. Contending that the country could not be stable if the young people were provoked, he requested the Centre not to do so. Moreover, he described the youth as a ‘bomb’ which could explode anytime.

